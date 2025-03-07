According to Deadline, HBO’s reboot of the Harry Potter franchise as a TV series is close to finalising two more casting decisions. Paapa Essiedu, known for his roles in I May Destroy You and Gangs of London, is nearly confirmed to play the anti-hero Severus Snape - a role originally portrayed by the late Alan Rickman in the film franchise. Similarly, acclaimed actress Janet McTeer is in talks for the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall, a character famously brought to life by the late Maggie Smith in the movies. It’s Official! John Lithgow To Portray the Iconic Role of Albus Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ Series.

Paapa Essiedu Cast as Snape

Paapa Essiedu to play Snape in the Harry Potter TV show. (via Deadline) pic.twitter.com/jBJ3T1diyx — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2025

Janet McTeer in Talks for Professor Minerva McGonagall Role

Janet McTeer will reportedly play Professor Minerva McGonagall in the HBO 'HARRY POTTER' show (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/QrRyga7hKX — ScreenTime (@screentime) March 7, 2025

