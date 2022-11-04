"Honthon Pe Bas" song starring Parth Samthaan and Zaara Yesmin is finally out! Sung by Seepi Jha and Sameer Khan, the super romantic track sees the two celebs dialling up steamy love to the max. Right from the duo's chemistry to the hotness quotient, the melody is hot AF. FYI, this song is a recreated version of Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's hit number with the same name. Baarish Aayi Hai Song Out! Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Crackling Chemistry Is The Highlight Of This Romantic Music Video – WATCH.

