Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, who met in Bigg Boss 15 house, have called off their relationship. The former was quoted as saying, “When we came out of Bigg Boss house and returned to the real world, it was very much different from what we were facing inside the house. I think it is good that we broke up,” reports Zoom TV. The couple reportedly broke up two months ago. Munawar Faruqui Dispels Break-Up Rumours By Posting Video of Girlfriend Nazila Enjoying Ice Gola on Insta!

Ieshaan Sehgaal And Miesha Iyer End Their Relationship

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)