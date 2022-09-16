Recently there were reports that standup comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has broken up with his girlfriend Nazila. However, Munawar took to Insta to post a video on his status where he shows his mobile screen showing the portal that put the 'breakup' news first and then to his girlfriend enjoying ice gola. Munawar Faruqui and Girlfriend Nazila Call It Quits – Reports.

View Screenshots of the Video Below:

Photo Credit: Instagram

