Imlie on Star Plus impressed the audience within a short span of time. While the show featured Sumbul Touqeer and Gahsmeer Mahajani initially, Gashmeer as Imlie and Aditya, Gashmeer moved out and Sumbul was later paired with Fahmaan Khan who plays the role of Aryan. Imlie and Aryan’s cute knok-jhok’s, romantic moments and tongue in cheek humour is adored by the fans. Currently the show presents a drama where both can be seen at loggerheads and yet from an audience point of view, one will be able to feel the love they have for each other. Netizens love the couple and have shared all their favourite moments from the show. They are trending their favourite couple as 'We Love You SUMAAN'. Imlie Actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan Takes Up the Challenge of Climbing a Tree Wearing a Saree! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

You guys have made a very special place in my heart and all I wish is for you guys to be happy always! WE LOVE YOU SUMAAN pic.twitter.com/6rMXKnQJW2 — Sup ❃ (@HainYehChaandni) August 2, 2022

The show has made a special place in the hearts of the audience

I'm at my hometown for all the rituals... Trying to distract myself by playing with my cousins.... Here's my contribution towards today's trend... WE LOVE YOU SUMAAN pic.twitter.com/iOjdOJfabO — Parastish (@ASR_Stan) August 2, 2022

Fans love them on-screen and off-screen

Fun and loving brilliant friends Just sumaan meri jaan things - :-> They have fun and masti on set They eat together Tease eachother Play and fight with sticks and chappal tease us with just friends tag.. protective of each other.. Par pyar nahi hai.. WE LOVE YOU SUMAAN #Imliepic.twitter.com/aE4grJN04j — B-BOLD (@beula_pandu) August 2, 2022

The viewers love their personalities

Both of them have amazing personalities. That everyone feels so connected to them WE LOVE YOU SUMAAN pic.twitter.com/ZMriJGqGw3 — Sumaiya (@Rsumaiya) August 2, 2022

Netizens want them to fall in love all over again

TERE DAR PAR SANAM × ARYLIE Bin tere koi aas bhi na rahi💔 Itne tarse ke pyaas bhi na rahi💔 They met finally to start their story again. To fall in love all over again ❤ Some dreams are beautiful than the reality 😭 WE LOVE YOU SUMAAN#imlie#AryanSinghRathore#Aryliepic.twitter.com/N5F1duY5zq — KOMAL (@Komal31051999) August 2, 2022

Show your love for Imlie and Aryan in the comment section below! For more news and exclusive updates on your favourite celebrities and television shows, stay tuned to LatestLY! Imlie airs on Star Plus from Monday to Friday at 8:30pm.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)