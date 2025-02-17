A shocking case of ragging has emerged from St Ann’s School hostel in Andhra Pradesh’s ASR district, where three Class 10 girls allegedly assaulted a Class 8 student. The incident occurred on January 5 but surfaced on February 17 after a video of the attack went viral. The senior students verbally abused and physically assaulted the junior, prompting her to lodge a complaint. Following the video’s circulation, ASR district collector AS Dinesh Kumar ordered an investigation by district education officer P Brahmaji Rao. Based on the findings, hostel warden Sravya was removed from her post, and the three accused students were sent home. Authorities have assured strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Ragging Horror at Kottayam Govt Nursing College: Junior Student Tortured, Pierced With Compass.

3 Class 10 Girls Thrash Junior at St Ann’s School Hostel (Disturbing Video)

