Disney+ Hotstar subscribers have bad news as the streaming giant confirms that all the HBO shows on the ott platform will remain on the app till March 31 only. This means HBO shows like The Last of Us, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Succession, True Detective, Chernobyl, House of the Dragon, Mare of Easttown are all available on the Disney+ Hotstar till 31st of March, 2023 only. The Last of Us Episode 8: Fans Geek Out Over Original Joel Actor Troy Baker Appearing in the HBO Show, Love Pedro Pascal’s ‘Brutal’ Scene!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events. — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) March 7, 2023

