Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan has been declared as Uttarakhand’s Art, Tourism, and Culture brand ambassador by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Along with announcing this good news, Paawandeep, the CM also mentioned in his tweet that Pawandeep has 'raised the value of devbhoomi.'

