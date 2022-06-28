Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi's jaw-dropping trailer is out and it is an investigative docu-series based on the infamous serial killer who sends bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail. The show takes a deep dive into the deets of the case and is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 20. Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Helmed by Anubhav Sinha to Stream on Netflix from June 26!

Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi Trailer

One city, one cold-blooded murderer and multiple horrifying crimes. Brace yourself for the most bone-chilling true crime story of Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi. Arrives 20th July, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/toy2gPORil — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 28, 2022

