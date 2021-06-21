If you fell in love with the earlier seasons of Inside Edge? Then here's great news for you all. As now, the makers of the show have officially announced its third season. They teased fans with a new poster of Inside Edge 3 and have promised more drama, entertainment, and cricket in the upcoming season. Yay!!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

