Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to return on Colors after five years. The new season would feature Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde and Paras Kalnawat. The makers of the show have confirmed that Dheeraj Dhoopar too would be seen as a participant in the upcoming reality show. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa To Return After Five Years With Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi As Judges With Season 10.

Dheeraj Dhoopar in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

