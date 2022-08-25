Colors' dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to air on television from September 3 and fans can't keep calm. Also, it was a while back, when the makers revealed the full list of JDJ contestants along with stunning new promo videos. However, just in case, you haven't seen the list of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestants this year, here it is. From everyone's fave Rubina Dilaik to the sensational Faisal Shaikh, check out the confirmed participants below. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Faisal Shaikh Aka Mr Faisu Is a Charmer in New Promo of the Dancing Reality Show (Watch Video).

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestants:

#JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 Contestants ☆ Rubina Dilaik ☆ Shilpa Shinde ☆ Niti Taylor ☆ Nia Sharma ☆ Amruta Khanvilkar ☆ Gunjan Sinha (Dance Deewane) ☆ Dheeraj Dhoopar ☆ Faisal Shaikh ☆ Gashmeer Mahajani ☆ Ali Asgar ☆ Chef Zorawar Kalra ☆ Paras Kalnawat 💬 - Your Favorite? pic.twitter.com/93jrIjicLA — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)