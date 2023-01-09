Karishma Ka Karishma actress Jhanak Shukla has finally announced her engagement. She shared pictures of her roka ceremony on her social media handle. She has made her relationship official with Swapnil Suryawanshi and Jhanak’s mother Supriya took to her Instagram handle to express her happiness. Sana Saeed Gets Engaged to Csaba Wagner, Shares Proposal Video and Happily Flaunts Her Engagement Ring – WATCH.

Take A Look At Jhanak’s Roka Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhanak Shukla | Lifestyle Blogger (@jhanakshukla)

Check Out Supriya Shukla’s Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supriya Raina Shukla (@supriyarshukla)

