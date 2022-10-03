Star Plus show Imlie has now moved on to a new phase with Seerat Kapoor, Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra playing the next generation. The show looks promising with new drama and a love triangle in the making. Now, the channel shared a small glimpse of actors Jyoti Gauba posing with Preet Kaur Nayak, who play pivotal roles in the show. Imlie Promo: Imlie Shocked To Find Cheeni and Atharva’s Pictures Together! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Jyoti Gauba - Preet Kaur Nayak (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)