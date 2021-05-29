Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli is all set to feature in a Punjabi song for the first time. Titled Kalla Reh Jayenga, the teaser video of the song sees the actress looking fabulous in each frame. Even the music of the track sounds soothing and it is sung by Jass Zaildar.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)