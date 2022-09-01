Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most happening couples in Telly Town. With the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, a lot of celebrities have welcomed Lord Ganesha at their residents. Now Karan took to social media to post a picture with his ladylove Tejasswi and also thanked Rithvik Dhanjani for teaching him how to sculpt. In the frame are the two celebrities with Ganesh idol and we assume that the second idol below is the one sculpted by Karan. Entertainment News | Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Share Kiss in Most Adorable Way, Watch Video.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

