Karmma Calling is a Hindi drama that was released today on Disney+ Hotstar. It follows Karma Talwar, disrupting the elite Alibaug circle and upsetting high-society queen Indrani Kothari. Karma, with a troubled past, seeks revenge. Reviews are mixed, with critics finding writing flaws and labelling it a "lazy revenge drama" lacking emotional depth. However, Raveena Tandon's portrayal of Indrani Kothari earned praise. Netizens have shared their thoughts on the series. Check it out! Karmma Calling Review: Raveena Tandon and Namrata Sheth's 'Revenge' Drama is a Hollow Soap Opera Masquerading as a Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Karmma Calling Netizens' Reaction

Raveena Tandon Steals The Show

Raveena - Only Reason For Watching Karmma Calling!

Varun Sood Tryly Captivates!

Namrata Sheth Is Worth Your Time!

Karmma Calling Trailer

