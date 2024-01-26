Karmma Calling is a Hindi drama that was released today on Disney+ Hotstar. It follows Karma Talwar, disrupting the elite Alibaug circle and upsetting high-society queen Indrani Kothari. Karma, with a troubled past, seeks revenge. Reviews are mixed, with critics finding writing flaws and labelling it a "lazy revenge drama" lacking emotional depth. However, Raveena Tandon's portrayal of Indrani Kothari earned praise. Netizens have shared their thoughts on the series. Check it out! Karmma Calling Review: Raveena Tandon and Namrata Sheth's 'Revenge' Drama is a Hollow Soap Opera Masquerading as a Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Karmma Calling Netizens' Reaction

Raveena Tandon Steals The Show

@TandonRaveena is ravishing & spectacular in #KarmmaCalling and commands the show. The remake of #Revenge though is not as good as the original but it’s hard to keep your eyes off the most prettiest star of Indian Cinema. Absolute treat for her fans… we have missed U 4 long ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/49lZFQM6fl — Pooja Rathi (@poojadahiya1874) January 26, 2024

Raveena - Only Reason For Watching Karmma Calling!

Only reason for watching #KarmmaCalling was @TandonRaveena. I enjoyed her show #Aranayak, which was highly engaging. This time even she is not able to save this bad show after couple of episodes. Though #RaveenaTandon's stylish presence is sole saving grace of #KarmmaCalling pic.twitter.com/coshYrcrfA — Abhishek (@theabhistories) January 26, 2024

Varun Sood Tryly Captivates!

#VarunSood's charisma and talent shine bright in #KarmmaCalling – a performance that truly captivates! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ELyX0XuYmA — supriya sogle (@superisious) January 26, 2024

Namrata Sheth Is Worth Your Time!

Actor #NamrataSheth as Karma in #KarmmaCalling is worth your time and fans can't get over her performance. pic.twitter.com/6TyigdNZxD — cine_mucchatlu (@CineMucchatlu) January 26, 2024

Karmma Calling Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)