Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will mostly see its first crorepati soon. As a latest promo released by the makers sees visually challenged, Himani Bundela winning a crore on the show. However, she also plays for Rs 7 crore question, so will she win it big or lose it all?

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)