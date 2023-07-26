Sony TV's new show, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is all set to release soon. Recently, it was confirmed that the actress will be playing the role of an IAS officer in the daily soap. And now, as per latest development it's said that it's Mishkat Varma, who will play the male lead on the show. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is still awaited. Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Father To Get Married Again.

Mishkat Varma in Kavya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)