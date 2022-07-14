Rohit Shetty could not keep calm after his reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 rocked on the TRP charts. As the host of KKK 12 took to Instagram and shared a video of him performing a car stunt and thanked viewers for making the stunt-based show a huge hit. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Screams ‘It’s Hurting’ While Performing an Icy Stunt (Watch Promo Video).

