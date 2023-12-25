Jamnadas Majethia, popularly known as JD, is mourning the loss of his father, Shri Nagardasbhai Majethia, who passed away on December 25. The funeral is scheduled for the same evening at 4:30 pm at Dahanukar Wadi Crematorium. JD, renowned for his contributions to Gujarati and Hindi entertainment, has made a lasting impact with successful productions like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. His diverse work includes plays, dramas, serials, and films, showcasing his prowess in the entertainment industry. Notably, JD also made an appearance on Bigg Boss 17 for one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. 'Khichdi' Producer JD Majethia Urges Viewers Not to Endorse Piracy.

JD Majethia's Father Passes Away

