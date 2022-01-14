Kishwer Merchantt, the actress who was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 9, has shared her views on Bigg Boss 15 housemates. The actress has shared a series of posts on Twitter in which she mentioned how Pratik Sehajpal keeps complaining all the time to Shamita Shetty and later plots with her against other contestants. She even shared how Tejasswi Prakash is being treated the same the was as Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal was treated. She concluded her post saying, “Sach hamesha chubta hai .. banao mere memes .. call me thookeshwari .. I don't care. Will speak whatever the fuck I want.”

About Pratik Sehajpal

Like a child Pratik is complaining to Shamita about everything !!! — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 13, 2022

Kabhi says mujhe bheekh nahi chahiye .. and then sitting and planning and plotting with Shamita 🤣🤣 #loser !!! — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 13, 2022

About Tejasswi Prakash

They did the same thing with #DivyaAgrawal .. and she won !! Now doing the same thing with Tejaswi 🤷‍♀️ Yaar OTT ka seriously over the top ho Gaya !!! — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 13, 2022

Extends Support To Rashami Desai

Rashmi is speaking the truth ,the facts !!! Nishant takes the task very lightly .. Nishant is a true friend but Pratik is not , he wasn't ok with Nishant being selected .. high time Nishant wakes up and realises this !!! — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 13, 2022

‘Will Speak Whatever The F**K I Want’

Sach hamesha chubta hai .. banao mere memes .. call me thookeshwari .. I don't care 🤷‍♀️ Will speak whatever the fuck I want 🤣🤣 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 13, 2022

