Kishwer Merchantt, the actress who was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 9, has shared her views on Bigg Boss 15 housemates. The actress has shared a series of posts on Twitter in which she mentioned how Pratik Sehajpal keeps complaining all the time to Shamita Shetty and later plots with her against other contestants. She even shared how Tejasswi Prakash is being treated the same the was as Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal was treated. She concluded her post saying, “Sach hamesha chubta hai .. banao mere memes .. call me thookeshwari .. I don't care. Will speak whatever the fuck I want.”

