Koffee With Karan 7's latest episode saw Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor gracing the couch. However, the highlight of the chat show was when Suhana Khan made her debut via audio note wherein she revealed good, bad and fun things about mom Gauri. Also, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's video clip were played on KWK. Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan Breaks Silence on Aryan Khan's Arrest, Says 'Nothing Can Be Worse Than What We Have Been Through'.

Suhana Khan on Koffee With Karan 7:

.@iamsrk my princess talking was the most precious ♥️ first time heard her talking so much, calling her Maa 🤌🏼 in her sweet & bold confident voice... so pure & spontaneous, no fake accent, giggling from heart, spilled the cutest secrets ✨#Suhanakhan pic.twitter.com/nyaCeJViGH — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)