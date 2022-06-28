Koffee with Karan is indeed one of the most loved talk shows and Karan Johar is all set to return with season seven on Disney+ Hotstar. Ahead of its launch, which is on July 7, makers have shared a teaser video in which KJo is seen trying his best to please celebs to be a part of his talk show. Apart from saying please numerous times, he can also be seen trying to bribe them with promising extra hampers and not asking anything personal. We bet, the teaser of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will leave you in splits. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Promo Out! Karan Johar’s Chat Show to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 (Watch Video).

Koffee With Karan Season 7

