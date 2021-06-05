Krystle D'Souza on Saturday (June 5) took to Instagram and posted in support of Pearl V Puri after Naagin 3 Actor got arrested under POCSO for allegedly raping a minor girl. D'Souza wrote, "‪I know @pearlvpuri and he is one of the nicest boys I’ve met in our TV industry. A thorough gentleman. Please don’t jump to conclusions on baseless allegations. Let’s wait for the truth to come out. #istandwithpearl #PearlVPuri‬."

Check Out Krystle D'Souza's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)