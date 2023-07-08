Manit Moura, who is known for his roles in Kundali Bhagya, Prem Bandhan, Naagin 6 among others, is tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur on July 9, reports ETimes TV. He is marrying his German girlfriend in an intimate ceremony. The couple would reportedly be having a registered marriage in Europe in December. A source was quoted as saying, “The initial plan was to take the plunge next year somewhere in Europe; however, Manit’s father was recently diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. He wanted them to get married this year.” Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Wedding Plans: Actor Says ‘Madam Ke Pass Time Kahan Hai’ Cheekily.

Manit Joura Wedding

