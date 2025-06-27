A disturbing video of a dog attack has come to light from Rajasthan, where a group of stray dogs in Udaipur attacked an eight-year-old boy. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the incident, which took place on June 24, was caught on camera. A video of the stray dogs attacking the minor boy has also gone viral on social media. It is learnt that the minor boy was playing on the streets in Kharol colony area in Udaipur when a pack of stray dogs attacked him and even went on to bite him. As per the report, the child was injured in a dog attack and was rushed to a hospital. The viral clip also shows the child falling on the ground as the pack of stray dogs continues to attack him and drag him. People residing nearby rushed out of their houses after hearing the boy's screams. Dog Attack Caught on Camera in Alwar: College Student Attacked by Stray Dogs While Talking on Phone Outside Her House in Rajasthan, Suffers Injuries; Video Surfaces.

Pack of Stray Dogs Attack Minor Boy in Udaipur

ऐसे खौफनाक दृश्य लगभग हर रोज अलग-अलग शहरो से आ रहे है मगर किसी जानवर की क्या मजाल जो इंसानो पर हो रहे इस अत्याचार पर 2-4 सुरक्षित कदम उठा सके।#उदयपुर pic.twitter.com/66M0hcjQ7k — एक नजर (@1K_Nazar) June 26, 2025

Stray Dogs Attack Minor Boy in Udaipur's Kharol Colony

Another day, another street dog attack, this time in Udaipur. The situation has worsened in Udaipur; I even complained once that we have over 20 dogs in our colony, but the dog catcher only took one. pic.twitter.com/AKNUmXoQrC — Raza Rahil Hussain (@razarahil) June 25, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

