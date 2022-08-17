Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is immensely loved by her fans playing the character of Preeta. Well, she recently tied the knot with Rahul Nagal on November 16, 2021 in an intimate ceremony in her hometown New Delhi. Shraddha turns a year older today and she celebrated her special moment with a cake cutting ceremony with her husband and close pals. Kundali Bhagya Clocks 5 Years: Shraddha Arya Left Teary Eyed After Fans Gift Her a Cake! (Watch Video).

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)