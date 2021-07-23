TV actor Kushal Tandon recently talked with ETimes TV about how he suffered a huge loss after the Mumbai rains wreaked havoc at his restaurant 'Arbour 28' in Mumbai. He also confirmed how much financial loss he incurred, and said, "Difficult to say but somewhere in the vicinity of Rs 20-25 lakh approximately." Kushal had also shared pictures of the damage caused by the monsoon on his restaurant on Instagram.

Check It Out:

Kushal Tandon Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)