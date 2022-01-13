Looop Lapeta trailer is out! The trailer video looks quite interesting with love, chills and thrills. The film sees Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles, and there character is quite promising as they are on a race with Rs 50 lakh and Tahir gets into a sudden trouble when he spends all the money while baiting. Taapsee is on a mission to save her boyfriend.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)