Naagin fame, Mahekk Chahal revealed in an interview with HT that she was on ventilator after she collapsed on January 2 and felt like 'knives' in her chest. Reportedly, the actress is currently hospitalised and recuperating after getting diagnosed with pneumonia. FYI, she's still in the hospital to avoid a 'relapse.' We wish her a speedy recovery. Mahek Chahal Falls Prey to Online Fraud, Naagin 6 Actress Files FIR Over Cyber Crime With Bandra Police.

Mahekk Chahal Hospitalised:

