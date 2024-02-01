Mannara Chopra, who recently emerged as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 17, expressed her gratitude to her cousin Priyanka Chopra for her unwavering support. In an interview, Mannara revealed that Priyanka and Nick Jonas congratulated her and wanted to gift her cash as a token of love after her stint on the show. While appreciative, Mannara revealed that she humorously declined PeeCee's offer and instead requested some new dresses from her generous cousin. Aww! Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra Cheers for Sister Mannara Chopra Ahead of Finale, Advises 'Give Your Best and Forget About the Rest' (See Post).

Mannara Chopra Is Excited to Receive Gifts from Priyanka Chopra:

