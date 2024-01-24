The countdown for Bigg Boss 17's finale has begun, and the show will soon find its winner. The recent episode saw Vicky Jain's journey in the house coming to an end, and the Bigg Boss 17 house has its top 5 finalists. Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has a bias in the house, and on January 24, the actress took to her social media to show her support for her cousin, Mannara Chopra. Sharing a photo of Mannara on her Instagram stories, PC wrote, "Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara". While it is evident that Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande are among the favourites to win the show, Priyanka Chopra proudly cheered for her favourite, Mannara Chopra. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Cries Inconsolably After Husband Vicky Jain's Eviction From Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram Story Here:

Priyanka Chopra on her Insta stories (Photo Credits Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)