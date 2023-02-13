Rapper MC Stan has lifted the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16! After getting locked inside the house for more than 4 months, he defeated Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to emerge victor of BB16. Reportedly, before getting into rap, he was into beatboxing and b-boying. Check out fans wishing him on winning Bigg Boss below. Bigg Boss 16 Finale: MC Stan Lifts the Winner’s Trophy, Beats Shiv Thakare - Reports.

MC Wins BB16

'Mandali'

'Altaf Shaikh' Wins

'Congrats' Stan

'Big Congrats'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)