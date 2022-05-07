According to Deadline, Indian actor Farhan Akhtar is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series, Ms Marvel. Details of Akhtar's appearance are being kept under wraps, but it looks like he will be having a guest appearance in the show. Releasing on June 8, Ms Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and will premiere exclusively on Disney+. Is Farhan Akhtar Part Of Marvel's Ms Marvel Series? Here's Why We Think So.

Check Out The Source Below:

Farhan Akhtar will have a guest-starring role in ‘MS. MARVEL’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/73Q3MeiNMz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 6, 2022

