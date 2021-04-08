Farhan Akhtar has apparently jetted off to Bangkok to shoot a Marvel Studios series. He has managed to keep the details under wraps. He is shooting there with the international crew. But we have a hunch. We wonder if Farhan Akhtar a part of Marvel's Ms Marvel series. The reason being the team of Ms Marvel, after wrapping up filming in Atlanta, was heading to Thailand's Bangkok for the rest of the schedule. Many believe the city will serve as a backdrop for Badin, Pakistan where Kareem or Red Dagger will be introduced. We know that the Red Dagger is played by Aramis Knight. So will it be too far-fetched to believe Farhan is shooting for Ms Marvel in Bangkok? Toofaan: Farhan Akhtar Gives Sneak Peek into His Initial Days of Training for His Boxing Movie (Watch Video)

We are aware that last year, Mohan Kapur had joined the cast of the series in Atlanta. He had heaped praise on the way the production was following COVID-19 protocols. The series has Iman Vellani, a Canadian actress of Pakistani origin, playing Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel. The others in the cast are Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Ms Marvel: Mohan Kapur Officially Cast As Kamala Khan’s Father in Disney+ Show, Know Everything About the Indian Actor

Ms Marvel is expected to release by the end of 2021. We hope we won't have to wait so long for confirmation on Farhan Akhtar's inclusion in the movie.

