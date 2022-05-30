Ms Marvel is just a few days away from release, and we have our upcoming superheroine portrayed by Iman Vellani featured in this new character poster. Her supporting cast members Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher and more have received brand new character posters as well. Ms Marvel premieres on June 8, 2022 exclusively on Disney+. Ms Marvel: Twitterati Lauds Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Marvel Series, Says It’s ‘Packed With Action & Representation!’.

Check Out The Posters Below:

Posters For Nakia and Bruno

Meet Nakia and Bruno pic.twitter.com/QDhI9O7LUZ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 29, 2022

Posters For Kamran and Zoe

Meet Kamran and Zoe pic.twitter.com/qrCgn3y8gv — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 29, 2022

Posters For Aamir and Tyesha

Meet Aamir and Tyesha pic.twitter.com/u64fvRXPjO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 29, 2022

Posters For Muneeba and Yusuf

Meet Muneeba and Yusuf pic.twitter.com/KKzWdP8I9d — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 29, 2022

