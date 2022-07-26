MTV Video Music Awards 2022 is all set to take place at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on August 28. The full list of nominees has been announced on July 26. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar head the chart with seven nominations each, Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow with six nominations and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran bag five nominations each. Here's the complete list of nominees of MTV VMAs 2022. Madonna Recalls Her Struggling Days at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Says 'I Was Terrified when I Came to New York at 19'.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 Nominees:

Video Of The Year

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

Artist Of The Year Bad Bunny Drake Ed Sheeran Harry Styles Jack Harlow Lil Nas X Lizzo Song Of The Year Adele – "Easy On Me" Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" Doja Cat – "Woman" Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" Lizzo – "About Damn Time" The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY" Best New Artist Baby Keem Dove Cameron GAYLE Latto Måneskin SEVENTEEN Push Performance Of The Year September 2021: Griff October 2021: Remi Wolf – "Sexy Villain" November 2021: Nessa Barrett – "i hope ur miserable until ur dead" December 2021: SEVENTEEN – "Rock With You" January 2021: Mae Muller – "Better Days" February 2022: GAYLE – "abcdefu" March 2022: Sheneesa – "R U That" April 2022: Omar Apollo – "Tamagotchi" May 2022: Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue" June 2022: Muni Long – "Baby Boo" July 2022: Doechii – "Persuasive" Best Collaboration Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy" Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie" Post Malone & The Weeknd – "One Right Now" ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – "LA FAMA" The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY" Best Pop Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" Doja Cat – "Woman" Ed Sheeran – "Shivers" Harry Styles – "As It Was" Lizzo – "About Damn Time" Olivia Rodrigo – "traitor" Best Hip-Hop Eminem & Snoop Dogg – "From The D 2 The LBC" Future ft. Drake, Tems – "WAIT FOR U" Kendrick Lamar – "N95" Latto – "Big Energy" Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – "Do We Have A Problem?" Pusha T – "Diet Coke" Best Rock Foo Fighters – "Love Dies Young" Jack White – "Taking Me Back" Muse – "Won't Stand Down" Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer" Shinedown – "Planet Zero" Three Days Grace – "So Called Life" Best Alternative Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me" Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy" Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – "emo girl" Måneskin – "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" Panic! At The Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance" Twenty One Pilots – "Saturday" WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "G R O W" Best Latin Anitta – "Envolver" Bad Bunny – "Tití Me Preguntó" Becky G X KAROL G – "MAMIII" Daddy Yankee – "REMIX" Farruko – "Pepas" J Balvin & Skrillex – "In Da Getto" Best R&B Alicia Keys – "City of Gods (Part II)" Chlöe – "Have Mercy" H.E.R. – "For Anyone" Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side" Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - "No Love (Extended Version)" The Weeknd – "Out Of Time" Best K-Pop BTS – "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" ITZY – "LOCO" LISA – "LALISA" SEVENTEEN – "HOT" Stray Kids – "MANIAC" TWICE – "The Feels" Video For Good Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5" Latto – "P*ssy" Lizzo – "About Damn Time" Rina Sawayama – "This Hell" Stromae – "Fils de joie" Best Metaverse Performance BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG BTS | Minecraft Charli XCX | Roblox Justin Bieber Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox Best Longform Video Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Foo Fighters – Studio 666 Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed Madonna – Madame X Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) Best Cinematography Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties" Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – "Bam Bam" Harry Styles – "As It Was" Kendrick Lamar – "N95" Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side" Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) Best Direction Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties" Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" Ed Sheeran – "Shivers" Harry Styles – "As It Was" Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) Best Art Direction Adele – "Oh My God" Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)" Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy" Kacey Musgraves – "simple times" Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie" Best Visual Effects Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" Coldplay X BTS – "My Universe" Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5" Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie" The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY" Best Choreography BTS – "Permission to Dance" Doja Cat – "Woman" FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – "Tears In The Club" Harry Styles – "As It Was" Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side" Best Editing Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties" Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)" Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal" ROSALÍA – "SAOKO" Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) The Weeknd – "Take My Breath"

