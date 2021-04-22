Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna’s elder brother Satish Khanna died of heart attack post COVID-19 related complications. The 84-year-old breathed his last at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.

Talking about his brother’s demise with ABP News, Mukesh Khanna said, “My elder brother Satish had tested positive for Coronavirus. He was under home quarantine and taking medicines as a precaution given by the doctor. On April 8, his corona report had come negative. But on Saturday afternoon, he was feeling very weak and suddenly had a heart attack. He passed away on his eldest son’s lap.”

