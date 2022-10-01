Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho will soon showcase a new twist. Vidhi will soon be seen lashing out and taking a strong stand for her child as to how she will not let anyone take her away from her. The twist will spice up the drama and change the dynamics of the plot. The channel shared a glimpse of the same on its social media handle. Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Promo: Dev and Vidhi’s Love Story To Kickstart in Star Bharat’s Popular Drama?

