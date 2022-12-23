After The Legend of Korra, Avatar fans are set to receive a new a treat as Avatar Studios is currently working on a new series based on the Earth Avatar. As of now, not much is known about the series, however, there is a film in development as well alongside it that should come out years after the show is out.

Check Out the Tweet:

A new animated ‘AVATAR’ series is reportedly coming in 2025. The series will focus on the new earth Avatar after Aang & Korra. (Source: https://t.co/nni64qwaw0) pic.twitter.com/TIlwKNpUFh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 23, 2022

