Television actress Nishi Singh Bhadli has passed away. She was known for her roles in daily soaps like Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Tenali Rama among others. She died around 3 PM on September 18. For the unaware, reportedly, the deceased was a victim of paralysis stroke twice in two years. May her soul RIP. TV Actress Nishi Singh Bhadli Paralysed, Husband Seeks Financial Assistance To Continue Her Treatment.

Nishi Singh Bhadli Passes Away:

Qubool Hai actress Nishi Singh passes away two days after her 50th birthday#quboolhai #nishisingh #etimestv https://t.co/ovrRLGAUpv — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)