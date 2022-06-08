Episode four of Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming right now on Disney+ and fans are going crazy over the episode right now. Many are excited about the way Ewan McGregor's Ben Kenobi got into some action in the recent episode and helped save Leia from Fortress Inquisitorious. From the beginning of the episode, fans were even able to make some parallels between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan too. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor's Jedi and Darth Vader Duke it Out in This New Still From the Star Wars Disney+ Series! (View Pic).

Back in Form!

The Force Choke Returns!

//kenobi spoilers!! #obiwankenobi an iconic vader force choke pic.twitter.com/Fh1nZbO6CT — comfort for vader stans (@vaderthinker) June 8, 2022

Obi-Wan Popped Off!

#obiwankenobi spoilers - - - - - obi wan popped off actually pic.twitter.com/6JSuEvizcz — sabine ♡ KENOBI SPOILERS (@hunterbadbatch) June 8, 2022

The Intensity of Vader!

// kenobi spoilers #ObiWanKenobi . . . . . . . . . . you guys just don’t understand I WILL NEVER STOP REWATCHING THIS pic.twitter.com/tLzPY5Gkip — wylan (@anakinIuvr) June 8, 2022

The Parallels!

#obiwankenobi spoilers - - - - - the parallels in the bacta tank,, they’re insane for this pic.twitter.com/ZU7AJZMDJO — sabine ♡ KENOBI SPOILERS (@hunterbadbatch) June 8, 2022

The Emotions Are Strong With This One!

cw // #ObiWanKenobi SPOILERS 🚨 - - - - THIS ENTIRE SCENE???? THE PARALLELS??? OBI-WAN AND VADER BOTH SUFFERING AT THE THOUGHTS OF THEIR DUEL??? SO WHAT YOU’RE TELLING ME IS THEIR FORCE CONNECTION TO EACH OTHER IS STILL JUST AS STRONG. GOODBYE MY SANITY. pic.twitter.com/R0JHxI3Ftu — Lauren 🌙 KENOBI ERA (@nottheanakinway) June 8, 2022

