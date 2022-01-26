Choi Woo-Shik and Kim Da-Mi’s romantic comedy series Our Beloved Summer is going to conclude this week. And, on a sudden turn back moment the 15th episode of the K-drama has been named as Three Idiots after Aamir Khan's 2009 film 3 Idiots. Though, every episode of Our Beloved Summer is named after a movie. However, it's super interesting to find out that a Bollywood movie has made it's way to a K-drama.

The synopsis of Our Beloved Summer reads, "A coming-of-age romantic comedy that revolves around Choi Ung (Choi Woo-shik) and Kook Yeon-soo (Kim Da-mi), ex-lovers who broke up with a promise to never meet again. As luck would have it, the documentary they filmed ten years ago in high school went viral and they are forced to face the cameras together again by their producer friend. The series depicts their complicated feelings and growth."

Our Beloved Summer titles from Episode 1 to Episode 16 and their movie references 💛✨#OurBelovedSummerEp16 #OurBelovedSummer pic.twitter.com/zCidv5S6n4 — ً (@kdramatreats) January 25, 2022

Titles of The Episode (Photo Credits: Netflix)

