Nia Sharma's new music video "Paisa Paisa" is out! The song is written and sung by Starboy Loc and the music is given by Gskillz. In the peppy number, we get to see Nia dancing and flaunting her bold side as she tells everyone the importance of money. The melody is also high on energy. Phoonk Le Song: Nia Sharma Steals the Show With Her Sexy Moves in This Item Number (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)