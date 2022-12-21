As Christmas is nearing, Palak Tiwari too has dived into the festive mood along with her loved ones. She has shared a few pictures in which her mom Shweta Tiwari and half-brother Reynash Kohli are seen posing together. While sharing them on Instagram, Palak captioned it as, “Christmas mood”. Christmas 2022 Xmas Tree Decor Tips: From Lighting to Accessorizing; Basic Christmas Tree Decoration Steps to Keep Your Home Merry & Bright.

Palak Tiwari With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)