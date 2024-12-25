Rahul Gandhi has gifted an oven to Komal to encourage her baking skills. Recently, Rahul Gandhi visited Komal's house and interacted with her and her family members. While talking, he learned that Komal did not have proper equipment and resorted to using a cauldron for baking. After this, Rahul Gandhi surprised her with a brand-new oven. He also enjoyed the brownies she made in the new oven. While sharing the video on Instagram, Rahul Gandhi said, Christmas is sweeter with moments like these. Thanks for baking me these delicious brownies—they're as delightful as your spirit, Komal!" Rahul Gandhi Drops Bomb in Parbhani, Says Dalit Man ‘Murdered by Police, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Lied’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Gifts Oven to Komal To Encourage Her Baking Skills

