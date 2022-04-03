Prehistoric Planet, a five-part documentary series narrated by David Attenborough to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 23. The five night-event will be unveiled with one new episodes per day. The synopsis of the series reads, "It combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience."

Watch The Teaser Below:

