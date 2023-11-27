Rajshri Deshpande, who won the Best Actor, Series (Female) award for Netflix’s Trial By Fire at Filmfare OTT Awards, was seen dedicating her win to the innocent lives lost in Gaza and Palestine amid ongoing war. She made the announcement during her acceptance speech at the event, expressing her deep sorrow and solidarity. "To all the Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy (makers of Trial By Fire) in this whole world, to all the innocent people, children who lost their lives in the ongoing war which is happening in Gaza and Palestine," she said. FYI, the ongoing conflict in Gaza has caused immense suffering for the civilian population. Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonakshi Sinha, Karishma Tanna, Vijay Varma Win Big, See Full List of Winners Here.

Rajshri Deshpande's Speech at Filmfare OTT Awards:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshri_deshpande)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)