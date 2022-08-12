Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a mild heart attack while working out at the gym in New Delhi. The comedian of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame felt pain in his chest and passed out while he was exercising on a treadmill. He has been admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi and according to reports he has regained consciousness. The condition of 58-year-old comedian Raju Srivastava remains critical. Srivastava's angiography showed a 100 percent blockage in a major vessel. He is currently on ventilator support and his condition remains critical, read reports. Netizens have been pouring prayers and love for the comedian.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Raju Srivastava is showered with love

A fan seems to be extremely concerned

Some say that he is irreplaceable!

Netizens pray for his speedy recovery

His jokes make people laugh till date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)