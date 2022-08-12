Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a mild heart attack while working out at the gym in New Delhi. The comedian of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame felt pain in his chest and passed out while he was exercising on a treadmill. He has been admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi and according to reports he has regained consciousness. The condition of 58-year-old comedian Raju Srivastava remains critical. Srivastava's angiography showed a 100 percent blockage in a major vessel. He is currently on ventilator support and his condition remains critical, read reports. Netizens have been pouring prayers and love for the comedian.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Raju Srivastava is showered with love

A fan seems to be extremely concerned

His brain is not working and on Ventilator. Unfortunately and very sadly to say only Miracle can now save life of India's one of the best Comedian Raju Srivastava Sir. 🙏 Prayers.#RajuSrivastava#RajuSrivastavaHeartAttack — $!D ₹ (@siddhantrastogi) August 11, 2022

Some say that he is irreplaceable!

His “Gajodhar” is irreplaceable. Let’s pray for his healthy recovery. #RajuSrivastavapic.twitter.com/tOvXVx26RG — Gopal Verma (@GopalvermaEng) August 11, 2022

Netizens pray for his speedy recovery

Pray for some miracle for ace comedian #RajuSrivastava's recovery who suffered a heart attack, and now his brain is non-functional! We need humor in life to rescue us from time to time from the curse of knowledge! We want him back in form!

His jokes make people laugh till date

#RajuSrivastava I will pray to god you get well soon. get well soon you make us all laugh from the joke you made.🙏🥺🙏 pic.twitter.com/HflzNbAXF6 — Simran Kaur (@simranjeet_123) August 12, 2022

